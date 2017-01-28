Clement and Biegel Represent Wisconsin in Senior Bowl

New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael. JMore >>
After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael. JMore >>
Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.More >>
Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.More >>
Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.More >>
Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame added three more members to it's elite status with Ron Dayne, Sherri Steinhauer and Charles Woodson being inducted Saturday night in Milwaukee. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver emceed the event.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame added three more members to it's elite status with Ron Dayne, Sherri Steinhauer and Charles Woodson being inducted Saturday night in Milwaukee. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver emceed the event.More >>
Atlanta collected a season-high 20 hits in its fourth straight victory.More >>
Atlanta collected a season-high 20 hits in its fourth straight victory.More >>
Seven of the Green Bay Packers ten NFL Draft selections came on Saturday, the final day of the draft.More >>
Seven of the Green Bay Packers ten NFL Draft selections came on Saturday, the final day of the draft.More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
Montravius Adams had a day he will never forget. The former Auburn defensive tackle became a father for the first time at 2:32 p.m. Then, later that night, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round.More >>
Montravius Adams had a day he will never forget. The former Auburn defensive tackle became a father for the first time at 2:32 p.m. Then, later that night, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round.More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
People in South Korea are closely monitoring rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests and the U.S. response.More >>
People in South Korea are closely monitoring rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests and the U.S. response.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
The state's largest business lobby is at odds with just about everyone over a bill designed to get dangerous lead out of people's drinking water.More >>
The state's largest business lobby is at odds with just about everyone over a bill designed to get dangerous lead out of people's drinking water.More >>