Wisconsin governor visits White House Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has tweeted out pictures and posted them to Facebook of his visit to the White House Saturday.

The photos show Governor Walker and President Trump in the Oval Office. Another tweet relays "Happy to see @POTUS, @VP and my fellow cheesehead Reince in the Oval Office!"

Channel 27 News has reached out to both the governor's office and his campaign to find out why he was in meetings there, but we have not yet gotten a response.

A message on Vice President Mike Pence's Twitter account shows him with Governor Walker and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. It reads: "Good discussion this afternoon with two transformative leaders of the conservative movement, Gov@ScottWalker & Speaker@newtgingrich."

Channel 27 News has also asked Governor Walker for his reaction to President Trump's Friday executive order on immigration, but have not yet gotten a response on that issue either.