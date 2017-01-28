Badgers Sweep MSU Mankato 6-1 Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Sweep MSU Mankato 6-1 Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -

Senior captain Sydney McKibbon and junior Emily Clark each reached the 100-point club in the first period on Saturday to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 6-1 win over Minnesota State in front of a sold-out crowd at LaBahn Arena.

McKibbon joined the 100-point club with her first-period goal that gave UW a 1-0 lead, while Clark assisted on Sarah Nurse’s first-period goal to reach 100 points in her 100th career game.

Presley Norby, Clark, Alexis Mauermann and Mikaela Gardner also scored in UW’s 10th-straight victory.

Senior goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 14 of the 15 shots she faced to improve to 20-1-1 on the season.

UW hits the road for a battle at Bemidji State next weekend. Faceoff on Friday and Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota, is set for 3 p.m.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

