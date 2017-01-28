Local Madison man directly affected by Muslim ban

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Dr. Abdul Halabi had planned on traveling back to Syria this summer to visit his family.

"I have my brother and my sister still there. And their families.”

But after President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States, Halabi Is considering changing his plans.

"I didn't expect that this will happen. I did not expect that it will go that far."

The UW Hospital physician has a green card, which means he is a permanent U.S. Resident. But he has concerns about leaving the country.

"I am concerned that i will have difficulty coming back. I know people are making changing in their plan."

Halabi's fears increased after two Iraqi citizens were detained at a New York City airport.

"Concerned, angry, worried. I don't process it well."

Halabi said he's seen an increase in micro-aggressions towards Muslims since the ban was announced, but feels it won't just affect other Muslims.

"It's also us. What does that mean to us? What does that mean basically to the united states system? Democracy and practicing high ground of human rights is essential to this country."

In Halabi's view, the ban is just the beginning of an effort to chip away at the democratic system in the U.S.

"The way is see the latest events in the last six months, we are not too far away from witnessing the birth of dictatorship."

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local Madison man from Syria is one of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants that hold a green card from the list of countries a part of the President Trump's immigration ban order.

The President has temporarily barred any non-US citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen, from entering the country.

The ban also includes people holding a green card, making them a legal permanent US resident, from any of the seven countries, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If they are currently here and were to leave the country, they are unable to return to the US for 90 days.

Dr. Abdul Halabi, a physician at UW Hospital, is an immigrant from Syria who originally came to the US on a Visa to study his skill of becoming a doctor.

Dr. Halabi says many friends of the Muslim community are concerned as to what they should do during the temporary ban.

"I know people are making changes in their plans, they are quite concerned about the ability to travel and move out," said Dr. Halabi, who still has family in Syria.