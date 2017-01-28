Local Madison man directly affected by Muslim ban

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Wisconsin Sunday, stopping by a family farm and then heading to Madison for brats.More >>
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Wisconsin Sunday, stopping by a family farm and then heading to Madison for brats.More >>
Janesville police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery.More >>
Janesville police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery.More >>
Middleton Police say they have now recovered the bag they were looking for.More >>
Middleton Police say they have now recovered the bag they were looking for.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
A Columbus man died days after a crash in Dodge County.More >>
A Columbus man died days after a crash in Dodge County.More >>
Platteville police say Shamus "Shay" Hannan has been found. They say he is home and safe.More >>
Platteville police say Shamus "Shay" Hannan has been found. They say he is home and safe.More >>
Monday, May 1st, is the last day Grassland Dairy will buy their milk from nearly 60 farmers in Wisconsin.More >>
Monday, May 1st, is the last day Grassland Dairy will buy their milk from nearly 60 farmers in Wisconsin.More >>
UW-Madison will hold a graduation ceremony this week for a unique program designed to change lives of adults near the poverty level.More >>
UW-Madison will hold a graduation ceremony this week for a unique program designed to change lives of adults near the poverty level.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
Juneau County officials say that two people, believed to be the homeowners of the property, were found dead inside the home.More >>
Juneau County officials say that two people, believed to be the homeowners of the property, were found dead inside the home.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Janesville police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery.More >>
Janesville police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery.More >>