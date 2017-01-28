Lombardi ring sold for over $50K at auction in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Vince Lombardi's 1956 New York Giants World Championship ring generated the most money at a recent auction of his memorabilia.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the ring sold for over $50,100. Lombardi was the Giants' offensive coordinator and became head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 1959.

The seven Lombardi-related items raised a total of nearly $127,600. Terry Melia of SCP Auctions says they raised more money than expected.

Lombardi's son, Vince Lombardi Jr., put the items up for auction himself, saying they were in a safe deposit box "collecting dust."

The other items included a George Halas Night Patek Philippe wristwatch, a congratulatory telegram from President John F. Kennedy, a Green Bay Packers 14-karat gold and diamond cuff link, a Green Bay Packers 14-karat gold and diamond pendant, a Bishop's Charity Game Bulova wristwatch, and New York Giants handwritten playbook notes.

