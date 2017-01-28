Badgers Sweep OSU with 3-2 OT Win at Madison Square Garden

The Wisconsin men's hockey team capped off Super Saturday with a 3-2 win over No. 8 Ohio State in overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday night.

Aidan Cavallini put the Badgers on the board at the 18:15 mark of the first period with a goal. Trent Frederic assisted the goal.

A 1-0 lead stood until the third period when Matthew Freytag doubled Wisconsin's lead with a goal at 14:57.

That two goal lead didn't hold for the Badgers. Ohio State tied the game at 2-2. First with a power play goal from Mason Jobst at 18:20.

Josh Healey tied the game for the Buckeyes with 16-seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Cameron Hughes netted the game winner for Wisconsin at 2:58.

“I thought we bounced back great and had jump, the bench had life, we still believed in ourselves and that’s the bottom line,” Hughes said. “You always believe in yourself and good thing happen and we were lucky enough to get the win.”

Wisconsin will hit the road again and open a two game series at Michigan State starting on Friday.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)