Police and firefighters face-off on the ice for charity

MADISON (WKOW) -- City police officers and firefighters faced off at center-ice Saturday.

A hockey game between Madison Fire and Madison Police was the featured event at the third annual Battle of the Badges.

While that was the main event, there were also a number of things for families to do, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

"We've got a bouncy tent we've got lots of games going on prizes food and all the events, all the money raised goes to charity; Safe Communities and Madison Youth Hockey," said Police Chief Mike Koval.

Officials estimate the event drew about 2,500 to 3,500 people.