Police and firefighters face-off on the ice for charity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police and firefighters face-off on the ice for charity

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- City police officers and firefighters faced off at center-ice Saturday.

A hockey game between Madison Fire and Madison Police was the featured event at the third annual Battle of the Badges.

While that was the main event, there were also a number of things for families to do, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

"We've got a bouncy tent we've got lots of games going on prizes food and all the events, all the money raised goes to charity; Safe Communities and Madison Youth Hockey," said Police Chief Mike Koval.

Officials estimate the event drew about 2,500 to 3,500 people.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.