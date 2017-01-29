Student worker rally held at UW-Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Student worker rally held at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Student's with the Student Action Labor Coalition at UW-Madison were out in full force Saturday afternoon, rallying for the rights of working students.

Organizers of the rally say they are demanding better wages including a $15 per hour minimum wage, uniform grievance policies across campus, and a lift of the 29-hour-per-week work cap student workers must abide by.

Jennifer Edwards, one of the student organizers for the Student Labor Action Coalition says, "We as an organization believe that workers rights advocacy needs to happen at the local levels, at national levels; all across the board."

Edwards was quick to point out the student led labor coalition isn't going away anytime soon, and will continue to fight for the $15 per hour wage, along with their other demands, saying it is the bare minimum they need to survive as students in Madison.
 

