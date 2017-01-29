Polar Dash gives kids fun ideas to take outside and stay active during the winter

MONONA (WKOW) -- Kids got the opportunity to let loose and have some fun this morning at Unity Point Health's Polar Dash in Monona this morning.

Organizers say the event is fun for everyone and is a great way to give parents ideas on how to keep their kids active during the cold winter months for the recommended 60 minutes of exercise every day.

Leah Huibregtse, Senior Communications Strategist at Unity Point Health says the goal of the Polar Dash, "Is to get kids outside running around, and it's something they can do at home."

She stressed the importance of getting parents involved too so they can help motivate kids by giving them creative ways to stay active.

"We want parents to take the ideas, the obstacle course, the Polar Dash, all those things that are getting those kids moving, that don't take a lot of effort to take those ideas home so they can be active at home when it's a cold winter's day.

In addition to fun activities, kids also received a head to toe check up from a doctor at the event.

