Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major

The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
A candy shop with locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio is selling bottle pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar. It comes in 12 oz. glass bottles and is expensive.More >>
The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
People in South Korea are closely monitoring rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests and the U.S. response.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
