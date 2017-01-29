UPDATE: Two people hurt in Brookfield hotel shooting

A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
A man was robbed early Tuesday morning just after he got money out of an ATM.More >>
A man was robbed early Tuesday morning just after he got money out of an ATM.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 14-year-old and another man who robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday night.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 14-year-old and another man who robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday night.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a shooting at a BP Gas Station on Verona Road.More >>
Madison Police are investigating a shooting at a BP Gas Station on Verona Road.More >>
A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
A Columbus man died days after a crash in Dodge County.More >>
A Columbus man died days after a crash in Dodge County.More >>
Everywhere you turn, people are constantly looking at a screen. The average American spends nearly half a day staring at a screen.More >>
Everywhere you turn, people are constantly looking at a screen. The average American spends nearly half a day staring at a screen.More >>
A relative explains the long journey and what it now means for the family after three years of separation.More >>
A relative explains the long journey and what it now means for the family after three years of separation.More >>
Platteville police say Shamus "Shay" Hannan has been found. They say he is home and safe.More >>
Platteville police say Shamus "Shay" Hannan has been found. They say he is home and safe.More >>
A local high school is taking a stand to address a teacher shortage in Wisconsin, turning to its own students to tackle the issue.More >>
A local high school is taking a stand to address a teacher shortage in Wisconsin, turning to its own students to tackle the issue.More >>
Demonstrators at the march said they were joining a national call for immigration reform and workers' rights.More >>
Demonstrators at the march said they were joining a national call for immigration reform and workers' rights.More >>
Wet weather is forcing some farmers in Southern Wisconsin to hold back planting their first seeds of the season.More >>
Wet weather is forcing some farmers in Southern Wisconsin to hold back planting their first seeds of the season.More >>
Monday, May 1st, is the last day Grassland Dairy will buy their milk from nearly 60 farmers in Wisconsin.More >>
Monday, May 1st, is the last day Grassland Dairy will buy their milk from nearly 60 farmers in Wisconsin.More >>
The Gant family of Lafayette County, Wisconsin had a visit by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.More >>
The Gant family of Lafayette County, Wisconsin had a visit by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.More >>