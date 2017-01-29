UPDATE: Two people hurt in Brookfield hotel shooting

UPDATE: Our sister station WISN reports the details of this incident. It started when a 19-year-old man and a woman got into a fight at the Hilton Embassy Hotel on Moorland Road early Sunday morning.

Police believe the man physically assaulted the woman, and when other guests tried to step in, he started firing a gun. Two 18-year-olds, a woman and man from Milwaukee, were both hit.

The 18-year-old woman is expected to be treated and released. The 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach; he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Police are not releasing their names yet.

The shooter drove away. His car was found later by police in Milwaukee near his home, but he is still missing.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the city of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WISN) -- The Brookfield Police Department confirms that officers are on scene at the Hilton Embassy Hotel on Moorland Road.

Investigators have not released further information but officers were seen searching the hotel's parking lot around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and ambulances from the Brookfield Fire Department are also on scene.

