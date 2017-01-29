A good laugh for Packers fans - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A good laugh for Packers fans

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Atlanta Falcons head to Houston Sunday to prepare for the Super Bowl, Packers fans could use a good laugh or something to smile about. 

Enter Mike Marn.

Marn is the author of Packer Poems & Punchlines a short book full of cartoons and poems for Packers fans. 

Marn stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Sunday morning.  You can see his interview in the attached video. 

Packer Poems & Punchlines is available online.  A percentage of the sales will be donated to Make A Wish. 

