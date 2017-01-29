Wisconsin Drops 8th Straight in 78-54 Loss to IU

Cayla McMorris finished with 13 points, but the Badgers came up short for the eighth straight game in a 78-54 loss to Indiana at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

The Hoosiers held a six point lead at halftime and never looked back on their way to their fifth conference win.

McMorris lead Wisconsin with 13 points, and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play. Courtney Fredrickson finished with 9 points and three rebounds for the Badgers.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to (5-16) overall and (0-8) in Big Ten play.

Next Action: Wisconsin will play Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill at 7p.m.