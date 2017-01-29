Wisconsin Drops 8th Straight in 78-54 Loss to IU

Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.More >>
For Madison city high school track and field teams the All City Meet it's more than just a mid season tune up but it has bragging rights on the line.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael. JMore >>
Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.More >>
Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame added three more members to it's elite status with Ron Dayne, Sherri Steinhauer and Charles Woodson being inducted Saturday night in Milwaukee. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver emceed the event.More >>
Atlanta collected a season-high 20 hits in its fourth straight victory.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
An elderly woman's murder committed by a man police say was renting a room in her home, raises the question of safety for seniors opening their doors to strangers.More >>
Assembly Republicans seem to be looking at a complex solution for the state's transportation funding deficit.More >>
A McFarland school counselor was surprised when she was named the top middle school teacher in the state when her name was called Tuesday morning during a school assembly.More >>
A candy shop with locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio is selling bottle pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar. It comes in 12 oz. glass bottles and is expensive.More >>
The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.More >>
State lawmakers approved more money to improve the quality of Wisconsin's drinking water Monday, but some on the legislature's budget committee said they should be doing more.More >>
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.More >>
With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Rep. Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
