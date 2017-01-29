Thousands in camera equipment stolen from special needs students filming documentary

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A thief has halted work for a group of film students with special needs after their camera equipment was stolen from a van near Wisconsin Dells.

A group of film students of Camp Createability went to eat lunch at the Moosejaw Pizza and Dells Brewing Co. Saturday when their van was broken into. Three DSLR Canon cameras, camera bags, batteries and extra lenses were stolen.

"It just breaks my heart, that they had to go through this," said Camp Createability Founder Debbie Armstrong, who says the students were in the process of filming a documentary at a Dells area fudge factory.

The program works with young students with autism, helping them learn employable skills in the film and media industries.

According to Armstrong, the group didn't find out the equipment was stolen until they came back from the Dells and noticed a key hole was missing from one of the van's doors.

"They had actually cut out or punched out where the lock is, there was this empty hole," said Armstrong, noting only a few tripods were left in the van. "We not only lost the camera equipment, which is dear to them, but also the footage and their hard work."

Armstrong estimates the lost equipment adds up to around $5,000 in value.

Those who are a part of the program are calling this incident a "lesson to be learned."

"We'll take those lessons and I know that we can pick up and go forward, equipment can be replaced," said Armstrong, who says the student's passion for film making has not been deterred. "We'll be able to push through it and I think it'll make them stronger in the end."

According to officials from the Lake Delton Police Department, a report has been filed, but officers have not started an investigation at this time.

Armstrong says they're asking for donations on their website, to help with getting new camera equipment.