Thousands in camera equipment stolen from special needs students filming documentary

A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
27 News has learned that convicted murderer Christopher O'Kroley died early Tuesday morning at Waupun Correctional Institution.More >>
A man was robbed early Tuesday morning just after he got money out of an ATM.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 14-year-old and another man who robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday night.More >>
On Tuesday, 177 nominees were recognized for what often goes unrecognized – volunteering in the community.More >>
We're nearly two weeks away from Mother's Day, but the joyful moment came early for Juneau County Air National Guard First Sergeant.More >>
Assembly Republicans seem to be looking at a complex solution for the state's transportation funding deficit.More >>
A McFarland school counselor was surprised when she was named the top middle school teacher in the state when her name was called Tuesday morning during a school assembly.More >>
Hamann charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with elderly Middleton woman's death.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 14-year-old and another man who robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday night.More >>
A Janesville man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Lima Township.More >>
A Columbus man died days after a crash in Dodge County.More >>
Everywhere you turn, people are constantly looking at a screen. The average American spends nearly half a day staring at a screen.More >>
A relative explains the long journey and what it now means for the family after three years of separation.More >>
