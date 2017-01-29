UPDATE: Former Mauston High School teacher charged with sexual assault

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Former Mauston teacher Stewart Thompson has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

25-year-old Thompson is charged with child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material, and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

A criminal complaint shows the 17-year-old victim told detectives during a taped interview that she had met Thompson when she was a Junior at Mauston High School, and that he was her history teacher.

In the complaint, the victim says the two began texting and Snapchatting over the course of the second semester of her junior year, and began spending time together at Thompson's apartment when she was 16.

She states in the complaint that Thompson gave her a Victoria's Secret gift card for her 17th birthday and that their sexual relationship started shortly after.

In the complaint, the victim states their relationship continued at Thompson's apartment until the fall of 2016, when Mauston high School received an anonymous letter about her and Thompson's relationship. She said the two started going to Thompson's parents' cabin in Warrens, Wisconsin, to avoid being caught.

In the complaint the victim tells detectives she and Thompson would generally meet up two times a week at the cabin. They continued to meet there until the end of January.

The complaint also states the two exchanged inappropriate pictures.

The victim says in the complaint that Thompson resigned from his job on January 25 at Mauston High School to make it easier for them to be together, because she said he was not happy at his job.

The complaint states detectives attempted a taped interview with Thompson as well. Thompson said he would like a lawyer present, and the interview was concluded at that time.

Thompson's initial court appearance is Wednesday, February 8.

**********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- School board members in Mauston voted Monday night to approve Stewart Thompson's resignation from Mauston High School.

District officials say they learned of an investigation of Thompson on Wednesday, January 25. That same day, Thompson submitted his resignation and the District informally accepted it.

The next day, Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault case.

Thompson has been released from jail on a $50,000 signature bond.

**********

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A Mauston High School teacher, was arrested last Thursday, after allegations arose of him carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school.

In light of the investigation, Stewart Thompson, 25, submitted a resignation request to the Mauston School District's Board of Education.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, after an investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship, Thompson was taken into custody, and tentatively charged with the "Sexual Assault of a Child by a School Staff Person."

Friday, a probable cause hearing was held where it was determined there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Thompson was released on a $50,000 signature bond, with conditions.

Mauston School District Superintendent Christine Weymouth released a statement saying in part, "An active law enforcement investigation is occurring and the school district is fully cooperating with that investigation. The school district will provide more information as it is made available..."

Weymouth also says the school board is meeting Monday, at 7 p.m. to review Stewart Thompson's request for resignation.

The alleged relationship remains under investigation.