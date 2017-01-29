'Bundle Up' campaign continues for 2nd year keeping people warm in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- College students joined forces with a local organization helping the homeless for the second annual Bundle Up event.

On Sunday, the UW-Madison student volunteers and Friends of the State Street Family helped sort and pack up clothes, scarves, blankets and other items to help keep the homeless warm this winter.

Student organizers say their main objective in this second year of Bundle Up is to reach more people.

"This year, we're working with the Friends of the State Street Family primarily and they're going to take several dozen packages of clothes and make sure they get to the people that need them," says student and organizer Oliver Lees.

Lees says they're also going to hand out warm clothes outside of Dane County, focusing on Green County, too.