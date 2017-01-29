UPDATE: Medical Examiner identifies victim of deadly Janesville house fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiners Department released the name of the victim of Sunday's deadly house fire in Janesville.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Dionelle Gates of Janesville.

Autopsy confirms that Gates died from injuries sustained in the fire, and additional tests are still underway.

Officials say the fire was first reported around 8:03pm Sunday and that 3 people were found in the building at the time of the fire.

Red Cross is helping those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville say preliminary results of the search of the home and an autopsy do not indicate any signs of foul play.

Toxicology tests are still pending on the 39-year-old man who was found in the home. His official cause of death has not yet been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker said in a Monday press conference that the victim killed in a house fire Sunday night was a 39-year-old man.



Banker said that fire fighters found the man deceased in the second floor of the building. The house consisted of two apartments; 1 on the first floor and one on the second. Banker said that it's too early to determine if the deceased victim lived in either of the units.



Right now authorities have not identified a cause of the fire at the building on 603 Main Street, but do believe the fire was started in the upper unit of the house.



The first Janesville police officer arrived at the scene at 8:05 p.m. The officer found a woman on the balcony appearing to try to help the victim inside. The officer helped the woman down from the balcony. Shortly after, fire fighters arrived and found the deceased inside.



Banker said a total of three people were found at the time of the fire; 1 in the bottom unit, another in the apartment that caught fire and the woman who was trying to get into the home through the balcony. They were checked by paramedics and police officers. One of them, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



An autopsy is going to be completed on the man killed in the fire on Monday at 12:30 p.m by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. The investigation will be a joint effort. The Janesville Fire and Police Departments, State Fire Marshal's Office, ATF and Dane Count Medical Examiner's Office will work together to find a cause of the fire.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- One person has died after a fire at a home in Janesville Sunday night.



According to the Janesville Police Department, firefighters and officers were called to a home on S. Main Street around 8 p.m. Several people were able to get out of the house, but one person was found dead inside.



Authorities have not released any other details about the fire, but say fire and police investigators are conducting a joint investigation with the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Red Cross says the agency is assisting families involved in this fire.



