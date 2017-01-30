Madison's Parks Division hosts first annual disk golf tournament to benefit the Second Harvest Food Banks

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of athletes headed outdoors Sunday for a disk golf event aimed at raising money to help feed people in need.

Madison parks hosted a disc golf tournament today at Yahara Hills golf course to raise money and collect food donations for southern Wisconsin's Second Harvest Food banks.

Despite the cold, organizers say it was a perfect day for winter disc golfing.

Josh Schmidt, the recreation services coordinator for the Madison Parks Division, and one of the event's organizers, say the tournament, was a huge success.

"I think it's been a really positive event for the disk golf community, it proves that people want to get outside, they want to play disk golf in the winter, and they want to raise money for a good cause," Says Schmidt.

Schmidt along with other organizers say they hope this tournament will become an annual event to help the community.