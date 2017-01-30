Madison Police investigating shooting on South Park St. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating shooting on South Park St.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police department is investigating a shooting on South Park St.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 2200 block of South Park St. When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with bullet holes in a window and one of the side doors. They also found shell casings around the car.

Shortly after officers responded, two people arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening. Police believe the injuries are related to the incident.

Police are still investigating and looking for suspects.

