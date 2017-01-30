Madison Hotel Week set for Feb. 10-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you live outside Madison or just want to get away for the weekend, Madison Hotel Week could be just the thing for you.

The Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau says the promotion runs from February 10-19. It provides $75, $100 or $125 room rates at some of Madison's best hotels.

New this year is a special collaboration with Food Fight restaurants. "Foodie Week" will feature special three-course meals at all 19 restaurants participating. Prices start at $15 per person. the GMCVB says many Food Fight restaurants are located near the hotels doing promotions for Hotel Week.

