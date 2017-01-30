Madison police investigate gunshots near apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of shots fired, but say no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

Officers received the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 6700 Schroeder Road, the Waterleaf Apartments. Several callers reported to 911 hearing gunshots. Witnesses also said they saw a group of male teenagers in the immediate area.

Officers found six bullet casings. They say at this time, no one has been reported injured from the incident and no property damage was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.