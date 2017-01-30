Madison police investigate gunshots near apartment complex - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate gunshots near apartment complex

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of shots fired, but say no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

Officers received the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 6700 Schroeder Road, the Waterleaf Apartments. Several callers reported to 911 hearing gunshots. Witnesses also said they saw a group of male teenagers in the immediate area. 

Officers found six bullet casings. They say at this time, no one has been reported injured from the incident and no property damage was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.