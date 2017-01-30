Sheboygan Falls parents speak publicly after losing 3 of 4 children in fire

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- The parents of three children who died in a house fire in Sheboygan Falls shared their emotional story with the public for the first time.

Chris and Kristi Maki spoke during a church service Sunday at Crossroads Community Church in Sheboygan, according to WBAY-TV. Three of their children died in the fire one year ago. A fourth child was saved, thanks to her big sister.

On January 26 of 2016, the Maki's 11-year-old daughter Natalie got her sister Jenna out of the house after it caught fire. She went back in for her two brothers, Benjamin, 10 and Carter, 7. Natalie, Benjamin and Carter died in the fire.

During the service, Chris and Kristi talked about how they've coped with the loss of three children. Kristi said, "I really felt like we were a lost cause. Like, we were doomed. We are so messed up that nobody can help us."

Chris added, "Since we had this tragedy we just had a massive shift in our priorities. The little things, the day to day things, just don't matter."

The Makis says they're grateful Jenna survived. "We have Jenna still. The fact that Jenna's alive at all is an absolute miracle. She's what we can focus on and be so thankful for," said Kristi.

The Makis donated their children's organs to save other children. Their home was taken down. They donated their property to Habitat for Humanity. Construction on the new home will start in the Summer.