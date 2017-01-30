Behind the scenes look at 'Phantom of the Opera'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, "The Phantom of the Opera" is taking over Madison.

Wake Up Wisconsin anchor, Brandon Taylor recently got a behind the scenes look at the touring production.

A staple on Broadway for the past 28 years, “Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running production to date.

Derrick Davis plays the leading role as "Phantom" and says the mask makes him whole.

"The first time I put it on, it was a little claustrophobic, but now I feel a little naked without it," said Davis. "When I put it on, there's a comfort there, because as an actor and as a human I can hide behind it just a little bit."

When Overture Center opened its doors in 2012, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s touring production of "The Phantom of the Opera," was the first Broadway show to play on the new Overture Hall stage. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of Phantom is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Click here for ticket information. The current show in Madison runs through Sunday, February 5.