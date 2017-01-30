Beloit College students target of hate crimes

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit College officials say two of their students were the target of hate crimes in recent days.

In one case, an anti-Semitic note was placed under a student’s door in a Beloit College residence hall on Friday. Then Monday, an anti-Muslim threat was spray painted on a different student's residence hall door and an offensive symbol was painted on a nearby wall.

College officials say Beloit police are investigating both events.

After the first incident on Friday, the college increased security staff on duty, increased patrols of the residential side of campus, and added restrictions to residence hall entry. Beloit College says it is also adding security cameras on campus.

The college is encouraging students to reach out to resident assistants, residence life staff, faculty and security for support.