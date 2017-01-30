Badgers crack Top Ten - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers crack Top Ten

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers men's basketball team is back in the top ten of the Associated Press Poll. After a week of upsets, the Badgers climbed to No. 10 by posting victories over Penn State and Rutgers. Wisconsin will travel to Illinois on Tuesday.

Associated Press Top 25

                                           Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Gonzaga  (46)                22-0      1,594      3
  2.  Baylor  (6)                    20-1      1,504      5
  3.  Kansas  (9)                    19-2      1,503      2
  4.  Villanova  (4)              20-2      1,479      1
  5.  Arizona                          20-2      1,387      7
  6.  Louisville                    18-4      1,237    13
  7.  West  Virginia              17-4      1,101    18
  8.  Kentucky                        17-4      1,083      4
  9.  Virginia                        16-4      1,061    12
10.  Wisconsin                      18-3      1,058    15
11.  UCLA                                19-3          993      8
12.  North  Carolina            19-4          965      9
13.  Oregon                            19-3          863    10
14.  Cincinnati                    19-2          756    19
15.  Florida  St.                  18-4          727      6
16.  Butler                            18-4          717    11
17.  Maryland                        19-2          518    22
18.  Saint  Mary's  (Cal)19-2          409    21
19.  South  Carolina            17-4          384    23
20.  Notre  Dame                    17-5          363    14
21.  Duke                                16-5          339    17
22.  Creighton                      19-3          307    16
23.  Purdue                            17-5          264    20
24.  Florida                          16-5          213    25
25.  Northwestern                18-4          106      -
   Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita St. 8, Middle Tennessee 5, Akron 5, VCU 3, Illinois St. 2, New Mexico St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Utah 1, Iowa St. 1.

