Badgers crack Top Ten

After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
Several days removed, Dan Arnold was still having a hard time grasping exactly what had happened the weekend before and what was about to happen in the weekend to come. The former UW-Platteville receiver has two tryouts scheduled with NFL teams.More >>
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.More >>
For Madison city high school track and field teams the All City Meet it's more than just a mid season tune up but it has bragging rights on the line.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael. JMore >>
Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) -- School officials say 30 students were sent to a hospital to be checked out after a school bus crash near Bemidji. The crash happened Wednesday morning.More >>
On the same day Republican state lawmakers introduced another bill designed to punish students who suppress free speech, a group of UW-Madison students loudly protested a conservative speaker invited by campus officials.More >>
The Black Cultural Center opened Wednesday on the UW-Madison campus. The center is located on the first floor of the Red Gym on Langdon Street.More >>
Spam emails are spreading like wildfire across the area, and nationwide.More >>
The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.More >>
Wednesday Congress is expected to pass a nearly $1 Trillion spending bill to keep the government open until September. But it's the new GOP healthcare plan that's getting all the attention.More >>
The state Assembly has approved a bill that would relax regulations on high-capacity wells and sent the measure on to Gov. Scott Walker.More >>
The state Assembly has approved a bill that would inject the Legislature into the writing of a school accountability plan.More >>
Robot delivery vehicles may soon be cruising down sidewalks in some Wisconsin cities.More >>
