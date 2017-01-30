Grant County woman dies after exiting moving vehicle

CLYDE (WKOW) -- A Grant County woman is dead after exiting the moving vehicle she was in Friday afternoon.

Iowa County 911 says they received a call from the driver, 33-year-old Wesston Brownlee, around 12:20 pm, stating his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Brownlee, decided to exit their moving vehicle during an argument.

Elizabeth Brownlee was taken to Upland Hills Health, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say there is no indication there was any sort of physical altercation between the two.

The couple's 15-month-old child was in the car at the time.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The accident is Iowa Counties first motor vehicle fatality of 2017.