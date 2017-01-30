Sex assault victims urged to okay evidence testing

MADISON (WKOW) -- With more than six thousand sex assault kits stored and untested in the state, officials are urging victims to approve the processing of the evidence of those exams, in hopes more sex assault perpetrators are brought to justice.



A public education campaign titled By Your Side is launched to provide contact information for sexual assault survivors to consider allowing testing.



Officials say these kits were never tested because victims said "No" to testing, or law enforcement officials pursued other evidence, or for other reasons.



In some states, officials have pursued the testing of all sex assault kits, with or without the approval of victims who submitted to sex assault exams. Broadening the inventory of test results increases the chances patterns of sex assault by the same individual will be detected.



Officials in Wisconsin say they will not test a kit, without a survivor's approval.

"We designed the By Your Side campaign to be as empowering, trauma-informed, and survivor-centered as possible," says Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WCASA) Executive Director Pennie Meyers.



"The evidence that is collected comes from their body," Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says. "We cannot ignore their wishes in this."



Schimel concedes Wisconsin's approach means many kits may go untested, and some serial, sex assault behavior could go undetected.

He says in addition to phone and online contact information available for victims to submit their approval for testing, staff members will be proactive and reach out to victims directly on occasion. "There will be some cases where we believe there is a high likelihood that this is a serial offender, so we may through advocates - not through a police officer making a cold call - but advocates may try to reach out to people," Schimel says.



Officials say $4 million in federal grant money is supporting the outreach, inventory, testing, and follow up with support services, investigation and prosecution in connection with the sex assault kits.



Lisa Penterman is a survivor of sexual assault who is using her experience to encourage other survivors to use this campaign as a way to potentially help others by increasing the inventory of test result outcomes. "I am grateful that I did make that one phone call," Penterman says.



People who untested, sexual assault kits in the custody of law enforcement or hospitals are encouraged to connect with By Your Side by calling 1-800-446-6564, or visiting ByYourSideWi.org.



