Madison Chief of Police addresses concerns in the Muslim community

MADISON (WKOW) --- An attack on a mosque in Canada last night has some members of the local Muslim community uneasy.

Six people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a mosque in Quebec.

The attack sent a shock waves through the Muslim community across the country and right here in Madison.

Some are wondering if something like that could happen here.

However, Madison chief of police Mike Koval wants to ease any fears people may have about an attack.

“We are in this together. Because hateful acts of cowardice or threats are damaging to you is in indictment, if you will, on safety and what speaks to our entire community. So when one would take up issue and arms with a Muslim brother or sister, you have taken alarms with all of us,” Koval said.

Koval said police will aggressively arrest and prosecute those who target people based solely on their religious affiliation.