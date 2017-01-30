Lake Delton Police looking for car break-in suspects

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Right now police in Lake Delton are looking for a woman and man suspected of breaking into vehicles over the weekend.



Police say three vehicle break-ins happened at three businesses within one block of each other. They happened at Moosejaw Pizza and Brewing, Monk's Bar and Grill at the Wilderness and Wyndham Inn at Glacier Canyon on Saturday.



Surveillance video recorded persons of interest when a stolen credit card from one of the victims was declined at a local store.



Police say the two were seen driving away in a dark colored SUV with gold trim around the fenders.