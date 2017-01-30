UW professor worries Trump travel ban could stifle international students

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on refugees and visa-holders from majority-Muslim countries is having a big impact on the UW-Madison campus.



There are at least 88 students or faculty members on campus who could be subject to the ban, according to a statement put out by the university Monday.

UW officials are advising those 88 people not to travel outside of the United States at this time.

An Iranian-American professor on campus worries the impact of the ban could stunt the progress of foreign students from reaching the type of success her family has enjoyed.

Dr. Shirin Malekpour teaches mathematics at UW, while her husband - Dr. Peiman Hematti - is a bone marrow transplant specialist who also teaches at the UW Medical School.

While Dr. Malekpour was born in the United States, she was raised in Iran. Her husband was born and raised in the Islamic Republic.

They credit their success with being able to come to work in America.

Dr. Malekpour showed 27 News a photo taken at her sister's wedding a two years ago with some extended family members.



"In that picture we have seven PhDs, three MBAs, one MD," said Dr. Malekpour.

While all pictured are now American citizens, many had to go through the immigration and naturalization process.

Dr. Malekpour works with a number of younger Iranians who are striving to achieve the same goals.

"We do have graduate students from Iran, post-docs faculty from Iran in our own department - in Mathematics," said Dr. Malekpour.

But she is worried the travel ban is sending a message that they aren't wanted here anymore and that it may be a sign of more immigration limitations to come.



"Just because of where you were born, what religion you have, we're gonna discriminate against you. And we fled that. We left Iran because of that," said Dr. Malekpour.

Dane County Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) said he is hearing from thousands of constituents expressing the same frustration.

"This is the worst message that we could be putting out as a country, that we don't want some people - especially based on religion - in the country," said Rep. Pocan.

Dr. Malekpour's family is of the Zoroastrian faith, but believes her extended family in Iran is being subjected to the ban simply so the American government can legally target Muslims for detainment at the nation's airports.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pointed out the travel ban doesn't exclusively apply to Muslims and does not represent a religious test.

The White House believes the executive order is keeping Americans safe.

Attorneys General from several states have said they plan to challenge President Trump's executive order in court, but Wisconsin AG Brad Schimel (R) said he would have to see a couple of conditions are met before joining such a lawsuit.

"One would have to be an unconstitutional overreach by the President and second, some negative impact on the state of Wisconsin," said Schimel.

While Schimel's solicitor general reviews the executive order to see if either of those issues apply, Dr. Malekpour takes comfort in the protests she's seen across the nation in response to the ban.

"I'm like - OK - people are rising, people are saying 'this is not right.'"