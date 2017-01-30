Mayor Soglin addresses veteran homelessness in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor Soglin addresses veteran homelessness in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says the city is behind schedule, but is closer to its goal of having no homeless veterans in the city.

Madison joined the national 'Mayor's Challenge' campaign to end veteran homelessness in 2014.

The goal was to end veteran homelessness by the end of 2015.

Soglin says the city has helped find housing for 150 former homeless veterans, and has about 50 or 60 more who still need help.

"We've made good progress and we're hoping we can reach our goal of zero homeless vets in Madison by the end of this year," said Soglin.

Mayor Soglin admits Madison may never get every veteran off the streets, but the city is striving to get as close as possible.

