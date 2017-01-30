UW-Madison unveils new Career Exploration Center - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison unveils new Career Exploration Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's new Career Exploration Center for students officially opened Monday afternoon.

The career center is located at Ingraham Hall across from the Badger Market. School officials say the center moved to the new location to better serve students.

"Finding the intersection of what [students] love to do with what they're good at doing, that is what careers, when they work well, are all about," said Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Blank says the Career Exploration Center will help students graduate on time with less debt, as well as help them explore more internships.

The career center aims to connect students with services and resource that will help them make decision about their majors and career paths. Students can access programming and career career assessment tools through the center, as well as schedule career counseling sessions with a professional career advisor.

