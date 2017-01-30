Madison area man shot several times outside 7-Eleven and road ra - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison area man shot several times outside 7-Eleven and road rage incident possibly linked

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 32-year-old Madison man is recovering after being shot several times at a convenience store on the 2200 block of Park Street, Sunday night.

At around 8:00 pm the victim stopped at a 7-Eleven, while his girlfriend waited in the car.

When the victim returned to his car, the gunman opened fire shooting the victim several times.

The 24-year-old girlfriend suffered some bruises but was not shot in the incident.

The suspect, who was on foot, then fled.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is an African American man, between 20-23 years old, wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up, and gray jeans.

Both the victim and his girlfriend are expected to be ok.

Police are also investigating a road rage incident that they say could be linked to the 7-Eleven shooting.

Authorities say a motorist called Madison Police after having his rear side window shot out, by a passing vehicle.

The motorist, a 27-year-old man, told officers he thought he might have cut off the driver who opened fire on him, describing the suspected car as an older light blue sedan.

Luckily the victim wasn't hurt, but there is a possibility the two incidents are linked because of the time and proximity to the original crime scene.

If you have any information you are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.