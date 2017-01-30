MPD Chief Koval makes changes to protocol when enforcing immigration laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- At a time when many are concerned while others are in support of a new immigration order across the nation, some revisions were made to immigration procedures in Madison in regards to the police department.

In a blog post, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval made changes to the department's code of conduct. It was all in an effort to make sure immigrants know they can safely go about their daily lives without the fear of being deported.

According to the change, when it comes to enforcement of immigration laws, that rests primarily with the federal government. That means Madison police are not to detain, arrest, or investigate anyone just because of their immigration status.

The new procedure also notes that the department will only work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, to make arrests when an immigrant is being sought for a criminal history, violent felony or has links to terrorism.

However, before making arrests under those circumstances, officers are now being told they must get approval by a commander or officer in charge.