Local Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years with new cookie to sell

MADISON (WKOW) -- Girl Scouts in southern Wisconsin are getting ready to sell those cookies again. It's the 100th anniversary of cookie selling for the group and to celebrate the Girl Scouts unveiled a new treat.

Christine Posey with the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland says it's a special time for them. The scouts will be selling cookies from February 4 through March 12. New this year is the S'mores Cookie, featuring a crispy graham cookie, double-dibbed in crème icing and coated in chocolate.

Victoria Lenius is the top cookie seller in Wisconsin. She told 5,379 boxes in 2016. Victoria is a member of Troop 2082 in Madison and a 7th grader at O'Keefe Middle School.

Posey says selling cookies teaches the girls essential life skills: setting goals, making decisions, money management, people skills and business ethics. Victoria says it's helped her be able to talk to people, even about business ventures.

To find a Girl Scout selling cookies in your area, click here.