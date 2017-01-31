UPDATE: Madison Streets Division to plow residential areas all day

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The City of Madison says it will plow all residential streets after this recent snow storm.

The Streets Division says it usually doesn't plow those areas unless Madison reaches three inches of snow on the roads, which it did not. However, Superintendent Chris Kelley says they decided it was in the city's best interest to undertake a city-wide plowing operation.

Kelley said in his update today, "While the City of Madison did not reach three inches of snow on the roads, the Streets Division decided it was still in the City's interest to undertake a citywide plowing operation. The snow depth is close to the three-inch threshold in some parts of the city. And also this is another dense, wet snow. This type of snow becomes easily rutted with vehicle traffic. Additionally, temperatures are expected to plummet well below freezing in the coming days. Choosing to leave the streets unplowed would create roads with frozen ruts that would prove difficult for travel. With that in mind, the Streets Division decided it would be best to plow this snow."

There is no declared snow emergency, however the Streets Division is asking residents not to park vehicles on the street, especially in the downtown/isthmus area.

Since there is no declared snow emergency, contractors will not be used. Instead, the Streets Division will deploy 80 pieces of its own equipment to plow throughout Tuesday. This is expected to take longer, between 18 and 20 hours to finish everything.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are several reports of accidents as the roads get busier Tuesday morning.

Emergency units are on the scene of a crash in Iowa County on Highway 18/151 at Ihm Harris Road near Barneveld. The county urges people to slow down and use caution as roads are slick in Iowa County.

Dane County dispatchers are reporting a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 69 near the Town of Primrose. There were a couple of injuries in that crash.

Around 7:40 a.m., an accident was reported on John Nolen Drive at Broom Street.

There is also an accident on US 51 (Stoughton Road) northbound at US 151 (Washington Ave.). That happened around 7:15 a.m.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- After heavy bands of snow came through southern Wisconsin Monday into early Tuesday morning, many local highways and roads are slippery or covered in snow. Highway and Street Division crews are treating them, trying to get them cleared of snow for the morning commute.

However, you may run into slippery spots depending on the roads you take early Tuesday morning. Here is a map of current road conditions for the major highways in Wisconsin.

Dane County dispatchers tell 27 News there were several slide-offs overnight, but no major crashes. Highway Department crews have been out all night and early morning treating roads in their respective counties.

The Madison Streets Division says it plans on salting major routes through the morning commute, and once those are good, crews will sand side roads. That will probably start around 7:00 a.m. Crews in Madison are also plowing the main streets (salt routes) so they can use less salt. They plow the salt routes any time there is a coating of snow, but they won't plow the side roads and residential areas until there are three inches, says Madison Streets Superintendent Chris Kelley. The City of Madison hasn't gotten three inches of snow for this event.