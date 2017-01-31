3 people hurt after 3-car crash in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people are hurt after a three car crash at an intersection in Madison Monday morning.



The Madison Fire Department says it happened at S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. Two cars were stopped in a single lane and a third rear-ended them at about 30 mph, that's what the driver said.



The vehicle at the front of the crash drove away before law enforcement came.



An 18-year-old driver and two occupants inside another car all needed medical assistance, but they are all expected to survive.



