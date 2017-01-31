Crash blocks traffic to interstate on ramp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Expect delays if you're trying to get on the interstate at the Badger interchange.

A crash on the ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 eastbound has forced the closure of the ramp.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a truck struck the bridge and became lodged underneath the overpass.  

No injuries were reported, but the crash might take several hours to clear.


 

