Man charged in Milwaukee gas station worker's beating death

  MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old man accused of beating a gas station attendant to death with a baseball bat.
   The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says in charging documents released Tuesday that Derrick Eugene Williams struck 34-year-old Harjinder Singh on his head several times after a confrontation in the gas station Jan. 5.
   Investigators say in court documents that Singh chased Williams out of the store with a baseball bat and threw it at him, yelling "don't come back." Investigators say Williams then picked up the bat and attacked Singh.
   Court documents say Williams told investigators he hit Singh four times with the bat.
   Williams faces a charge of reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and could be sentenced for up to 70 years in prison if convicted.
 

