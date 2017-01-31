Fox Cities schools struggle to find substitute teachers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fox Cities schools struggle to find substitute teachers

   NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -- Fox Cities public schools are having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers.
   Neenah Joint School District spokesman Jim Strick tells the Post-Crescent (http://post.cr/2jQYa5R ) that the district has about 20 spots to fill every day as teachers call in sick or take personal days. Filling day-to-day holes is harder than finding long-term subs when teachers take a leave of absence or have a child.
   Appleton Area School District human resources director Julie King says it's easier to fill a spot at middle or high schools, where teachers with a period to prepare lessons can step in if needed.
