Local authorities warn of shipping job scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office issues a warning after a Town of Dunn woman got caught up in a scam.

The sheriff's office says the woman responded to an email on a job-seekers website that seemed to be from a legitimate business offering to pay up to $3500 a month plus commission, to receive and then forward packages to another address. The woman filled out the online application, giving up her personal information.

She told investigators she mailed approximately 18 packages over a period of two weeks, but instead of a check she got a visit from a Dane County deputy. The Appleton Police Department had contacted Dane County deputies when an Appleton resident had an iPad charged to their account and sent to the address in the town of Dunn. The following day, another call came from Neenah Police describing the same scenario. The woman was then contacted directly by someone from Texas who stated his credit card was fraudulently used to purchase a computer which was sent to her home. The packages were being sent to addresses in New York and Delaware.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by telephone or online scammers, please report it to local law enforcement. Complaints can also be filed with the Federal Trade Commission.