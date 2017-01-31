President Trump cancels Milwaukee visit

Google has shut down the accounts that started a fast-moving spam email you may have come across Wednesday.More >>
Google has shut down the accounts that started a fast-moving spam email you may have come across Wednesday.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are currently investigating an incident after a man allegedly ran from police following a traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are currently investigating an incident after a man allegedly ran from police following a traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.More >>
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Health experts believe this summer could be the worst tick season yet.More >>
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Health experts believe this summer could be the worst tick season yet.More >>
Police have identified the man who died in a house fire in Shullsburg.More >>
Police have identified the man who died in a house fire in Shullsburg.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
A 19-year-old Eagle River racer is hailed as NASCAR's newest leading lady.More >>
A 19-year-old Eagle River racer is hailed as NASCAR's newest leading lady.More >>
Madison Police are looking for a man who tried to steal, and when he was confronted, he swung a knife at someone.More >>
Madison Police are looking for a man who tried to steal, and when he was confronted, he swung a knife at someone.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.More >>
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.More >>
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Experts with the Clean Water Alliance who come out every spring to analyze water clarity, and say our lakes are much healthier this year. The improvements are thanks to more community awareness, a slower freeze thaw cycle, and less water run off.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Experts with the Clean Water Alliance who come out every spring to analyze water clarity, and say our lakes are much healthier this year. The improvements are thanks to more community awareness, a slower freeze thaw cycle, and less water run off.More >>
Madison College is moving forward with the redevelopment of its downtown Madison campus.More >>
Madison College is moving forward with the redevelopment of its downtown Madison campus.More >>
It's a series that's received mixed reaction. Some say it glorifies suicide, while others believe it creates an important dialogue. It's now prompting school officials to send a warning to parents.More >>
It's a series that's received mixed reaction. Some say it glorifies suicide, while others believe it creates an important dialogue. It's now prompting school officials to send a warning to parents.More >>