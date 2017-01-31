President Trump cancels Milwaukee visit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

President Trump cancels Milwaukee visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- President Trump has canceled his Thursday visit to Wisconsin.

The President was to make a stop in Milwaukee and deliver a speech on economy.  

The 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee says they have learned through their military sources the presidential visit has been canceled.

No reason has been given at this time.

