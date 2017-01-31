Beloit Police continue investigation into alleged hate crimes at Beloit College

BELOIT (WKOW) -- In Rock County, police continue their investigation of reported hate crimes on the Beloit College campus.

The College says there were two cases. An anti-Semetic note was passed under a dorm room door on Friday. And, an anti-Muslim message was found spray-painted on a dorm room door Monday.

College officials met with students Monday, but Freshman Andrei Vile says he's deeply disturbed.

"Yes, obviously difficult, I can't imagine what it is like for that person who is subjected to these kinds of things," Vile said. "I do personally feel worried for myself," he added.

Beloit College plans to add security cameras in wake of the reported hate crimes.

Beloit Police Captain Dan Risse says it's a smart move.

"Certainly installing security cameras is a good idea," Captain Risse said.

He says officers spent most of Tuesday on campus.

"Evidence has been collected, it'll be processed here or through the State Crime Lab," Captain Risse said.

At this point Captain Risse is uncertain if the cases are connected, but he says it's a difficult investigation.

"It's a shame that in today's age, that individuals would feel a need to perpetrate an act such as this," he added.