Walker, Thompson kick off yearlong Capitol commemoration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Current and former state leaders are kicking off a yearlong celebration of the Capitol building's centennial by remembering those who designed, constructed, served, visited and protested there over the past 100 years.

Gov. Scott Walker joined with three former governors, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and seven former speakers, current and former lawmakers and other dignitaries at a celebration in the rotunda Tuesday.

Walker says he can remember the first time he came to the Capitol as a fourth grade student on a tour. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson calls the Capitol the "center of democracy," "the people's house" and "the most beautiful building we have in the country."

The kick-off ceremony is the first of several events being planned for this year to celebrate the building's birthday.