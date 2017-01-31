Eaves starts new chapter at St. Olaf College

The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
Several days removed, Dan Arnold was still having a hard time grasping exactly what had happened the weekend before and what was about to happen in the weekend to come. The former UW-Platteville receiver has two tryouts scheduled with NFL teams.More >>
Several days removed, Dan Arnold was still having a hard time grasping exactly what had happened the weekend before and what was about to happen in the weekend to come. The former UW-Platteville receiver has two tryouts scheduled with NFL teams.More >>
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.More >>
Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.More >>
For Madison city high school track and field teams the All City Meet it's more than just a mid season tune up but it has bragging rights on the line.More >>
For Madison city high school track and field teams the All City Meet it's more than just a mid season tune up but it has bragging rights on the line.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
New Orleans one day and Madison the next was the lifestyle of travel over a 24 hour stretch for Edgerton native Steve Stricker as a spoke to a packed house at the Cherokee Country Club for First Tee of South Central Wisconsin on Monday.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
Despite coming from behind and tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wisconsin softball team couldn't hold off a late surge and fell to Northern Illinois, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
The Wisconsin Rapids native later tweeted out, "Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #Homegrown".More >>
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.More >>
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.More >>
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by House Republicans Thursday gives a lot of discretion to state governments on what parts they want to adopt.More >>
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by House Republicans Thursday gives a lot of discretion to state governments on what parts they want to adopt.More >>
A Monona doctor says she's seeing croup this week.More >>
A Monona doctor says she's seeing croup this week.More >>
The U.S. House is set to vote on the GOP health care bill Thursday.More >>
The U.S. House is set to vote on the GOP health care bill Thursday.More >>
A week of wet weather has caused severe flooding...More >>
A week of wet weather has caused severe flooding...More >>
A family from California says they were kicked off a Delta airplane because they initially didn't give up their young son's seat.More >>
A family from California says they were kicked off a Delta airplane because they initially didn't give up their young son's seat.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.More >>
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.More >>
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.More >>
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Health experts believe this summer could be the worst tick season yet.More >>
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Health experts believe this summer could be the worst tick season yet.More >>