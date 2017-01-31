Assembly Speaker tries to assuage concerns about impact of travel ban on UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for Attorney General Brad Schimel says their office is still reviewing President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and has not made any decision on whether Wisconsin will join a lawsuit to challenge it brought by other states.

But another top Republican official said he thinks the goal of the Trump administration is reasonable and tried to assuage the concerns of UW-Madison officials Monday.

UW has now identified 115 students or faculty members that might be subject to the travel ban.

27 News heard from some of those affected individuals Tuesday who said they are not only worried about how the travel ban might impact them, but also how could have a chilling effect on attracting future graduate students and professors from Muslim nations.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) said he understands people are concerned, but that they shouldn't blow things out of proportion.

"We don't want to overreact to say that we are going to do something that is gonna be negatively affecting the university or our ability to create fantastic companies or create jobs. But I also think it's fair for the Trump administration to worry about the protection of our country," said Speaker Vos.

Rep. Vos said he thinks both objectives can be accomplished going forward with the temporary ban in place.