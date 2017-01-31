State lawmakers take another swing at legalizing CBD oil for seizure disorders

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers are trying one more time to legalize an oil derived from marijuana plants so parents can use it to help children with seizure disorders.

The legislature approved the use of cannabidiol - or CBD oil - with a doctor's prescription in 2014.

But that legislation didn't do anything, because only hospitals could get CBD oil if they participated in a federal drug trial and none in Wisconsin did.



Now - even though CBD oil is still illegal under federal law - it's being sold in other states and lawmakers here think parents should be able to have it if they can get it.

"This bill does two things only. It allows a person to possess the CBD in Wisconsin if a doctor has certified that it is being used for a medical condition (and) positions Wisconsin to take advantage of the eventual rescheduling of CBD oil," said Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), who co-authored the bill.

The bill does not allow for the manufacture or sale of CBD oil in Wisconsin.

Sen. Wanggaard said the federal government is not enforcing the law banning possession either, so parents should be able to transport it here from elsewhere.

The bill moves on to a vote in the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety Thursday.