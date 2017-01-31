Drive-By Truckers say shows have been "cathartic" for those who oppose Trump, play Madison Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of a touring rock band say local residents opposed to President Donald Trump can work out frustrations at their show Tuesday night.

The Drive-By Truckers are playing the Majestic Theater as part of a tour for their politically charged album "American Band" - which made a number of critic's Top 10 lists in 2016.

The album focuses heavily on political issues like police shootings, guns and the Mexican border.

Patterson Hood, one of the band's two singer-songwriters, said their shows have become cathartic for many fans since President Trump took office.

"I think people want to vent, you know. So I think our shows have kind of helped provide a little bit of a service in that respect," said Hood.

The band played a show in Lincoln, Nebraska last Saturday night as protesters stormed the nation's airports to protest Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

"Which is hardly California," said Hood. It's middle-America, red state, and we had a sold out show and the biggest responses we got all night were the songs off the new record, the songs that were of the more political nature."

"I think the important thing to keep reminding ourselves of is the majority of the country said no. We're where we are because of something that's unique to our system, but it is our system. It's a legitimate victory, but we don't have to take it," said Mike Cooley, the band's other singer and lead guitarist.

The Drive-By Truckers play at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are still available.