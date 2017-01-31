Police: woman admits slamming foster child's head on floor

Google has shut down the accounts that started a fast-moving spam email you may have come across Wednesday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- For those of you who love to travel, but don't want to have to drive over an hour to fly to your destination, Dane County Regional Airport has some exciting and jet-setting news.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are currently investigating an incident after a man allegedly ran from police following a traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- It's usually a day of fun when May 4th rolls around. Fans of a popular sci-fi movie series Star Wars, get dressed up in regalia for "Star Wars Day", chanting "May the fourth be with you" a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you."More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
Police have identified the man who died in a house fire in Shullsburg.More >>
As the GOP health care bill passes the U.S. House, the community of cancer survivors in Wisconsin have raised concern.More >>
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by House Republicans Thursday gives a lot of discretion to state governments on what parts they want to adopt.More >>
A Monona doctor says she's seeing croup this week.More >>
A Measles outbreak in the Twin Cities is prompting a local health alert.More >>
The Janesville Police Department has identified two of the people involved in a fatal crash on Highway 11 Wednesday in Janesville.More >>
Lake Delton Police say a man is in the hospital after a stabbing incident Wednesday night. Police responded to a verbal disturbance at an apartment complex on West Adams Street around 8:50 p.m.More >>
A 19-year-old Eagle River racer is hailed as NASCAR's newest leading lady.More >>
