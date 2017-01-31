Police: woman admits slamming foster child's head on floor

MADISON (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint states a Madison woman admitted slamming a foster child's head against a bathroom floor nearly a half dozen times before the three-year old boy became unresponsive.



31-year old Erica Dorsch appeared in Dane County court Tuesday on a felony physical abuse of a child charge.



The complaint states as Dorsch was disciplining the boy, she told investigators she hit him in the head with a paperback book. The complaint says Dorsch then "...slammed him into the floor...maybe five times, but not as man as ten times."



"I don't know what snapped in me," the complaint states Dorsch told investigators. Court records indicate Dorsch was disciplining the child over lying about washing his face.



Court records say the child had been placed in Dorsch's care by the Dane County Department of Human Services.

A court commissioner gave Dorsch a signature bond. When Dorsch was released from jail Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen supporters hugged and consoled her, but declined comment to 27 News.



Madison Police officials say the child is in critical condition.