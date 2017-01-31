$1M Powerball ticket sold in Madison set to expire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Time is running out for whoever bought a Powerball ticket in Wisconsin last August to claim the $1 million prize.

Lottery winners have 180 days to claim the prize money after their numbers are drawn, giving the ticket-holder until Thursday.

The ticket for the Aug. 6, 2016, Powerball drawing was sold at Kelley's Market in Madison, also known as Aberg Avenue Mobil. The ticket must be claimed in person at the Wisconsin Lottery's headquarters in Madison by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wisconsin Lottery spokesman Casey Langan says if the winnings go unclaimed they will be dispersed statewide in the form of property tax relief.

The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn but not the Powerball. The winning numbers were 20, 33, 36, 47 and 52 with a Powerball of 12.